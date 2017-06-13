× One dead after fatal crash in Conewago Township

CONEWAGO TOWNSHIP, DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– One person is dead after a fatal two-vehicle crash on Monday evening.

On June 13 at approximately 8:35 p.m., police responded to Hershey Road near Valley Road for a reported crash.

Police found that a car, driven by a 16-year-old with a learner’s permit along with his mother as a passenger, was traveling north on Route 743.

A second car was traveling south on Route 743 when the northbound traveling vehicle inexplicably crossed into the oncoming lane, causing the collision.

Both northbound travelers were taken to Hershey Medical Center for treatment, while the southbound driver was trapped in the vehicle.

The trapped driver succumbed to his injuries at the scene.