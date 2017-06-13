× Police investigate Wormleysburg burglary

WORMLEYSBURG, Pa. — The West Shore Regional Police are currently investigating a burglary that occurred over Memorial Day weekend.

Last month, officers were called to a home on the 200 block of east crestwood drive in Wormleysburg for a non-active burglary. The resident had just returned home, after being away for the holiday weekend, and discovered their home had been burglarized.

Anyone with information is asked to contact West Shore Regional Police at 717-238-9676.