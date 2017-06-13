Police seeking help identifying suspects from March burglary in Dauphin County

LONDONDERRY TOWNSHIP, DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– Police are seeking help identifying the suspect involved in a burglary of a Top Star Express Gas Station/Convenience Store.

On March 9, 2017 at approximately 11:42 p.m., State Police were dispatched to the 2800 block of E. Harrisburg Pike for a reported burglary.

Upon arrival, police found that the front entry door showed signs of forced entry.

After reviewing store surveillance footage, two unknown white males wearing white masks and black gloves forcibly entered the store by prying the front entrance door open with pry bars at approximately 11:20 p.m.

Once the suspects gained entry, one male took cash from a cash register drawer tray while the other took Newport Cigarettes before fleeing.

If you have information on this crime, any serious crime, or wanted person, call Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers Toll Free at 1-800-4PA-TIPS.

