Rep. Scott Perry to host public town hall meeting Saturday at Cumberland Valley HS

MECHANICSBURG, Cumberland County — Congressman Scott Perry announced he will host his next public town hall meeting at 9 a.m. Saturday in the dome gym at Cumberland Valley High School.

“For me to effectively represent our constituents in Congress, I regularly seek all viewpoints on the issues facing our country,” Perry said in a press release. “These town halls are great opportunities to hear what everyone has to say on current matters. I thank the Cumberland Valley School District for graciously hosting this event.”

Space is limited, and only residents of the Fourth Congressional District of Pennsylvania will be admitted. An RSVP is required for each person attending the event. In addition, a valid photo ID is necessary for admittance; information on the ID must match the info provided on the RSVP. Children under 16 will be admitted without ID, but still require RSVP.

Visit https://perry.house.gov/town-hall/ to RSVP. For those without or limited internet access, please contact Representative Perry’s Washington office at 202-225-5836 to RSVP. Doors will open at 8:15 a.m. Attendees should enter the high school campus along the Dapp Road entrance, where signs will direct you towards the parking area.

The event will be streamed live through Representative Perry’s Facebook page.