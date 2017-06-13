× Pa. Attorney General’s Office won’t pursue charges in confrontation between Scott Wagner and ‘tracker’

HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office will not pursue criminal charges against state Senator and Pennsylvania gubernatorial candidate Scott Wagner or the man he confronted at a May speaking engagement in Spring Garden Township, York County.

Wagner was caught on video trying to grab a camera carried by Chris Van Leeuwen, an opposition tracker who was attempting to film Wagner’s speech.

The term “tracking” is the act of following around a candidate to every event and videotaping them. The tracker’s hope is to catch the politician saying something dumb, offensive or off-message so it can be used against them.

Both Democrats and Republicans alike have invested millions of dollars in following candidates around to various events.

The confrontation begins at the 4:46 mark of the video.

The tracker recorded a second video with his cellphone as he tried to get his video equipment back. In the video Wagner is seen trying to block the camera and the tracker claims Wagner assaulted him.

After the incident, the York County Attorney General’s Office requested that the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office take jurisdiction in the case, citing a conflict of interest.

In its press release, the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office said it worked with Spring Garden Township police and examined the evidence before coming to the conclusion that charges against either man were not warranted.

“While both men acted inappropriately, and, as a public official, Senator Wagner should have maintained proper civil discourse and controlled his anger, the facts, circumstances and conduct do not rise to the level where the Attorney General’s office will pursue criminal charges.”