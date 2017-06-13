× Taxpayers have just 7 days left to take advantage of state’s Tax Amnesty Program

HARRISBURG — Individuals and business have seven days left to take advantage of the PA Tax Amnesty program, which waives all penalties and half of the interest for paying back taxes by June 19, Acting Secretary of Revenue C. Daniel Hassell said in a press release today.

“Next Monday is the deadline for delinquent taxpayers to apply for tax amnesty and pay what they owe without penalties and half of the interest,” said Hassell in the release. “Time is running out so those who are behind on their state taxes should apply now and avoid the last-minute rush.”

Applications and payments are available at backtax.pa.gov, or by calling 844-PA-STATE-TAX (1-844-727-8283).

Payment is accepted by check, money order, credit/debit card, or electronic funds transfer.

The state law that created tax amnesty, Act 84 of 2016, does not provide for an extension. After June 19, a five percent penalty will be added to the accounts of those who are eligible, but did not participate. The department recovers nearly $600 million in back taxes annually.

The program offers tax amnesty to more than 30 taxes administered by the Department of Revenue including the corporate net income tax, employer withholding tax, sales tax, and personal income tax.

The tax amnesty began on April 21 to provide an estimated $100 million in net revenue for the current year fiscal budget.

Delinquent taxpayers from all Pennsylvania counties and every U.S. state are eligible for the program. Notices were mailed to their last known address. As an incentive to those who have been flying under the radar, individuals and businesses with tax liabilities unknown to the department only have to file and pay taxes dating back to Jan 1, 2011.

Individuals and businesses can apply or get more information at backtax.pa.gov or by calling 844-PA-STATE-TAX (1-844-727-8283) from 8:00 a.m. to 10 p.m., Monday through Thursday, from 8:00 a.m. to 6 p.m., on Fridays, and 8:00 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays.