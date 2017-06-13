× Topper bill to assist military-trained medics passed by House

HARRISBURG, Pa — With unanimous support, the Pennsylvania House today approved legislation by Rep. Jesse Topper (R-Bedford/Franklin/Fulton) to assist veterans who received medical training in the military find jobs in the private sector.

“House Bill 302 not only helps the men and women who proudly served our country find jobs in the medical field after they leave military service, it also addresses the shortage of EMTs and paramedics in the Commonwealth,” Topper said. “Filling these vacancies is of vital importance. Combat medics are highly trained and are assets to the civilian emergency medical services.”

Topper’s legislation would amend Act 23 of 2015 to include the Department of Health, which certifies EMTs and paramedics throughout the state, on a list of departments that must strongly consider a veteran’s military education, training and experience when fulfilling requirements for professional credentials.

Adding the Department of Health to the Act 23 list of departments would prevent the duplication of training and education of veterans and would assist them in their transition to civilian life.

The bill now goes to the Senate for consideration.

