Wisconsin driver avoids parking ticket with note asking officer to 'take pity'

WAUSAU, Wis. — Let’s face it: Getting a parking ticket is the absolute worst, and most people will do anything to avoid one.

But after a long night, one driver in Wausau, Wisconsin, figured a parking ticket was worth the risk, instead of driving home from a metered lot.

The driver, to avoid the dreaded yellow slip, left a note pleading with police officers to “take pity.”

“Please take pity on me,” the note said, “I walked home … Safe choices. =)”

Jim Hellrood, the officer who came across the car, decided to give in to the request.

“Pity granted, just a warning,” said the ticket left on the car. “$00.00.”

In a Facebook post Monday, the police department wrote Hellwood “can appreciate people making safe choices, and a good sense of humor.”