Bicyclist injured in Penn Township hit-and-run

PENN TOWNSHIP, YORK COUNTY, Pa.–Police are searching for the driver who failed to stop after hitting a bicyclist with an SUV in York County on Tuesday afternoon.

It happened around 1:30 p.m. along West Granger Street in Penn Township.

Investigators say an adult male was riding a bicycle when he was truck by a white SUV, possibly a Mazda. The bicyclist suffered non life-threatening injuries, consisting mostly of abrasions.

As the SUV drove away, it continued to drag the bicycle until it was discarded in the area of West Granger and Westminster Avenue. Police say the driver of the SUV was seen talking to another person wearing dark clothing near that intersection.

The driver is described as a white male, between 20 and 40 years of age, balding with black hair and a black goatee. The driver also had two small children in his vehicle.

Anyone with information on the driver’s identity is asked to call Penn Township Police Department at 717-637-8751.