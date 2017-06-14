× Bucks County teen assaults security guard during HS graduation ceremony

WARRINGTON, Bucks County — A Bucks County teenager is under investigation by Warrington Township police after allegedly assaulting a Central Bucks South High School security guard during a graduation ceremony.

According to police reports, officers were called to the front parking lot of CB South high school Tuesday evening for a report that a security guard was assaulted by the teen while trying to break up a fight. Additional witness reports said the teenage male was throwing punches at other people and was out of control. Witnesses said the teen might have been under the influence of hallucinogenic drugs, but that information has not yet been verified by police.

Several officers left the graduation ceremony to assist in the incident.

The teen was transported to Doylestown Hospital, police said. The incident is still under investigation, and no charges have been filed.