Carlisle mayoral candidate's formal arraignment on burglary and other charges set for August 24

CARLISLE — Republican mayoral candidate Scott Robinson will be formally arraigned on August 24 on charges of burglary, criminal trespass, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct and criminal mischief stemming from an incident on May 16.

Robinson, 33, won the GOP nomination and will face Carlisle’s incumbent mayor, Democrat Tim Scott, in November.

Police say an angry Robinson tried to force his way into a home on May 16, and had to be physically removed by the residents. He then allegedly used a hammer to cause severe damage to the home’s screen door. When officers arrived and attempted to take Robinson into custody, he resisted arrest until a Taser was used to subdue him.

Robinson had a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Jonathan R. Birbeck Wednesday afternoon. The case was bound over for trial, which will be held at 9 a.m. on August 24.