Columbia police are seeking man accused of assaulting and choking his ex-girlfriend

COLUMBIA, Lancaster County — Columbia Borough Police are seeking a man accused of assaulting his ex-girlfriend early Wednesday morning.

At approximately 12:30 a.m., police were summoned to the 200 block of Cherry Street for a domestic disturbance. The victim was a 21-year-old female, who claimed her ex-boyfriend beat her, placed his hands around her neck, and choked her. The suspect, Terrance Faus Jr., 24, no known address, fled the residence before police arrived.

Police said the victim sustained visible injuries, including scratches on her arm and redness around her neck.

Faus is charged with one count of simple assault and one count of felony strangulation. He is also wanted by the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office for an outstanding probation violation.

Anyone with information on Faus’ location is asked to contact the Columbia Police Department at (717) 684-7735.