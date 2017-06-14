× Delaware man arrested for retail theft at East Lampeter Twp shopping outlet

EAST LAMPETER TOWNSHIP, Lancaster County — A 24-year-old Wilmington, DE man was arrested Saturday after allegedly stealing merchandise from two Lancaster County shopping outlets.

Ezekiel Todd Gibson is charged with one count of retail theft.

According to a police report, officers were summoned to a retail theft report at the Calvin Klein Outlet on Tanger Boulevard. A possible suspect vehicle was described as a green Nissan Quest with a Delaware license plate.

When officers arrived, they observed a matching vehicle in the parking lot. The suspect was inside.

The suspect fled on foot and was located along Lincoln Highway East.

Clothing the Calvin Klein and Nike Outlets were recovered from the suspect’s car. The merchandise’s retail value was over $600.

Gibson was taken to Lancaster County Prison for arraignment.