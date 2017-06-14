× East Hempfield man found in Little Conestoga Creek died of fresh water drowning, coroner says

EAST HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– Authorities say the man who was found dead in Little Conestoga Creek on Monday evening died of a fresh water drowning.

Samuel Pulles, 38, of East Hempfield, was found in the creek around 3:30 p.m. Monday near the river bank after he was reported missing last week.

Pulles death has been ruled accidental, according to Lancaster County Coroner Stephen Diamantoni.

Investigators say Pulles was known to walk trails in Wheatland Hills Park, which is near his home along the 700 block of Scarsdale Circle.

