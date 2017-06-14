× Elderly man dies after farm tractor accident in Lower Chanceford Township

LOWER CHANCEFORD TOWNSHIP, YORK COUNTY, Pa.–An elderly man who was thrown from his farm tractor in York County on Friday has died.

Elmer Sueck, 86, of Airville died Tuesday morning at York Hospital from injuries he received as a result of the accident.

Sueck was operating a farm tractor on Friday afternoon when he hit a 4 to 5 foot embankment, causing the tractor to roll over, according to the York County Coroners office. Sueck was thrown off the tractor and into a nearby creek, authorities said.

Sueck’s death was caused by trauma to his chest, investigators said.

There will be no autopsy.