Ephrata woman charged with child endangerment after being found passed out in car with her child inside

EPHRATA, Lancaster County — A 28-year-old Ephrata woman faces charges of child endangerment and various drug charges after police discovered her slumped in her car in a parking lot.

Her 18-month-old child was in the vehicle at the time.

According to a police report, Ephrata police were summoned to a business on the 900 block of South State Street at 3:30 a.m. Tuesday. They found Tonya Serrano, 28, slumped in her car. A search found her in possession of methamphetamine, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia.

Serrano was charged with Felony Endangering Welfare of Children and drug possession and was arraigned before Magisterial District Judge Tony S. Russell. She was committed to Lancaster County Prison in lieu of $25,000 bail.