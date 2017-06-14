Food fight: Bronx deli clerk suffers broken jaw when suspects hurl avocados at him

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

THE BRONX, New York City — A Bronx deli clerk was seriously injured when two suspects threw avocados and bananas at him during a dispute over a food order on Monday.

The incident happened just before 5 p.m. inside Stadium Gourmet Deli at 109 E. 161 St.

Police say the two individuals threw avocados and bananas at the 21-year-old employee, who suffered a laceration and fractures to his face — as well as a broken jaw.

He was transported to the hospital in serious but stable condition.

The two culprits fled the area a dark colored sedan.

SOURCE: WPIX