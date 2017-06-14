× Franklin County correctional officer charged with institutional sexual assault

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. — Last week, Franklin County Jail notified the State Police that they had information related to sexual contact between a 22-year old inmate, and one of their correctional officers, according to police.

After further investigation, it was discovered that the officer involved was Jennifer Stanley, 42, of Chambersburg, and that the sexual contact was with a 22-year old male inmate at Franklin County Jail, according to a press release from State Police. Stanley was charged with institutional sexual assault, and taken into custody. Bail was set at $75,000.

Stanley was arraigned Wednesday night, and is scheduled to have a preliminary hearing next week.

The investigation is being conducted by Pennsylvania State Police Chambersburg station, and is pending further court proceedings at this time.