Freedom Township supervisors expected to discuss racetrack proposal

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FREEDOM TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- After a month of deliberations, Freedom Township supervisors will announce their decision Wednesday night about a racetrack proposal.

David Levan, a local businessman, has proposed a casino and race track in Freedom Township. Levan is looking for zoning approval from township supervisors regarding the racetrack proposal.

However, the decision was tabled last month during a planning commission meeting, when opponents introduced a referendum to prevent the gaming facility from being built.

The action by opponents would place a referendum question on the ballot in the 2017 election, asking if live horse meets should be prohibited within 50 air miles of an existing licensed racetrack. If the referendum is approved, it would be the first time a citizen vote would impact casino placement in the state.

The meeting is scheduled for 8 p.m at the Greenmount Fire Hall, 3095 Emmitsburg Rd, Gettysburg.