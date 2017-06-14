× One person injured in two-vehicle crash in Springettsbury Township

SPRINGETTSBURY TOWNSHIP, YORK COUNTY, Pa.– One person is injured after a two-vehicle crash in York County.

Authorities say it happened just before 2 a.m. at the intersection of Industrial Highway and Memory Lane.

Police at the scene any say two cars collided at high speed causing one of them to flip over multiple times.

The driver of the flipped car was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries and no other injuries were reported.