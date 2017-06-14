Police searching for an armed robbery suspect out of Lancaster County

NEW DANVILLE TOWNSHIP, LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa — Police in Lancaster County are searching for a suspect in an armed robbery at a New Danville convenience store early Wednesday morning.

According to Southern Regional Police Department, they were dispatched to the Turkey Hill store on the 2100 block of New Danville Pike, for a robbery that had just taken place.

The suspect brandished a gun and got away with less than $100.

He is described as a 5 ft. 10 in. tall, with an average build and was wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt, ski mask, gloves and sun glasses.

The suspect fled the store on foot.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Southern Lancaster County Regional Police Department at 717-872-0352. Anonymous tips can be left online at www.slcrp.org