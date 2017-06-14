× Repeat DUI offender receives 6-to-20-month jail term from Lancaster County judge

LANCASTER — A Lancaster County jury convicted a man accused of driving while intoxicated last year while on a suspended license from a prior DUI.

The jury found Quincy J. Domnie, 40, guilty of misdemeanor DUI and summary driving under suspension charges. The incident occurred on Dec. 23, 2016, when Domnie refused to take a breathalyzer test at a traffic stop.

According to testimony, police responded to a report that a driver had pulled into a business parking lot on Manor Street and had been there for a few minutes with the motor running.

The driver, identified as Domnie, was found asleep at the wheel. Police say he appeared to be impaired. At one point, he handed police a receipt for a window tint when asked to provide registration and insurance documents. Police say he performed poorly on sobriety tests and refused to take a breath test.

Domnie, originally of York, has a prior DUI conviction from 2015 on his record.

Judge Jeffery Wright sentenced Domnie to six to 20 months in prison followed by three years of probation after the verdict was rendered.