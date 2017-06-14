× Shooter identified in Virginia GOP Baseball shooting

VIRGINIA– The shooter has been identified in the Virginia GOP Baseball practice shooting.

According to the Washington Post, James T. Hodgkinson, 66, of Belleville, Ill. was the shooter.

Hodgkinson, is believed to own a home inspection business, however, his home inspection license expired in November 2016 and was not renewed, state records show.

Hodgkinson does have a record according to online court documents. He has a previous arrest coming in 2006 for battery and aiding damage to a motor vehicle. However, records show that the charges were dismissed.