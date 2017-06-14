× State Police are searching for a missing Franklin County man

CHAMBERSBURG, FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa — State Police in Chambersburg are searching for a missing Franklin County man who they say may be in danger.

Grant Starkey, 77, was last seen leaving the Sheetz convenience store off of Exit 3 of I-81 on-foot around 10:30 a.m. Monday. Police say he may be confused.

Starkey was last seen wearing a red t-shirt, jeans and white sneakers. He is 5 ft 10 in tall, with gray hair. Police believe he may be at special srisk of harm or injury.

Anyone encountering Starkey should contact PSP Chambersburg immediately at 717-264-5161 or by dialing 911.