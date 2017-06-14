× Suspects in Lebanon burglary receive additional charges after search of their hotel room

LEBANON — Two men arrested for burglary on June 5 are facing addition drug charges after police searched their hotel room and discovered masks, prescription pills and more than $2,000 in cash.

Brett Karmey, 53, and Gregory Teeter, 59, both of Michigan, were charged with two counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, possession of instruments of crime and criminal conspiracy after Lebanon police searched the room of the hotel they were staying in on the 600 block of Quentin Road.

Karmey and Teeter were apprehended at 4:20 a.m. on June 5, when Lebanon police responded to an alarm at the CVS Pharmacy on the 800 block of Bowman Street. Officers noticed the two suspects inside the store, both wearing masks. As police set up a perimeter around the store, the suspects crawled through the roof and fled. They were apprehended a short distance away.

They were charged with burglary, criminal trespass, criminal mischief, possessing instruments of crime and criminal conspiracy for the incident at the CVS.

Police then conducted the search of the suspects’ hotel room on June 6. In addition to the cash and several different varieties of prescription pills, police found ski masks and various tools that they allege were used for the commitment of crimes.

Both suspects were transported to Lebanon County Central Booking and arraigned before District Judge Thomas Capello. They are being held at LCCB in lieu of $50,000 bail.