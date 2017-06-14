× The humidity starts creeping up Thursday afternoon

MAINLY DRY THURSDAY: The warmth and humidity this evening lowers overnight into the morning. Temperatures fall out of the 80s into the upper 60s. Overnight, they continue to drop to the lower 60s. Expect a better feel to the air when you step out early Thursday. It’s a mainly dry day with highs in the lower 80s. The shower and storm threat returns in the late evening on Thursday and is many a threat overnight into Friday. And, as a warm front slowly pushes back to the north, showers and thunderstorms continue into the day Friday. You’ll notice the muggy feel to the air return in full force. Readings remain near-seasonal averages in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees.

MUCH WARMER WITH STORMS FOR FATHER’S DAY WEEKEND: The ridge re-establishes itself over the northeast, and with high pressure anchored over the Atlantic, the flow increases from the southwest. The heat and humidity soar, once again. Saturday, expect highs to climb to the middle and upper 80s. By Sunday, we are flirting with 90s! A few thunderstorms are possible both days. Our next frontal system swings through Monday with a round of showers and thunderstorms. Highs fall back to the middle and upper 80s. Tuesday looks quiet and dry with temperatures falling back.

Stay “Weather Smart” with the FOX43 Weather team!

Have a good day!

MaryEllen Pann

Chief Meteorologist