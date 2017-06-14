× Traffic stop in Lancaster County leads to drug charges for Philadelphia man

EAST LAMPETER TOWNSHIP, Lancaster County — A traffic stop for speeding on Route 30 East Tuesday in Lancaster County led to drug charges for a Philadelphia man.

Police say Nasir Young, 21, was stopped by East Lampeter Township police for a speeding violation in the 2000 block of Lincoln Highway East. A search of his vehicle revealed a quantity of marijuana and packaging material.

Young was arrested and charged with one count of possession with intent to deliver marijuana and one count of possession of paraphernalia and was issued a summary offense for speeding. He was taken to Lancaster County Prison for arraignment and committed in lieu of $75,000 bail.