Virginia man accused of stabbing workmates at Red Roof Inn in Swatara Township

SWATARA TOWNSHIP, DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.–A Virginia man was arrested Wednesday after police say he stabbed two of his coworkers during a fight at a motel in Dauphin County.

Ryan Benson, 27, of Manassas, Va., is charged with aggravated assault, simple assault, reckless endangerment and public drunkenness.

Police responded to the Red Roof Inn located along the 900 block of Eisenhower Boulevard for a report of an active fight involving three men. Officers found three intoxicated men in the parking lot, according to police reports.

Investigators say Benson stabbed one of his coworkers during a confrontation. Another workmate was stabbed when he tried to intervene and restrain Benson, police said.

Benson suffered injuries to his face during the fight. All three men were taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident is asked to call Swatara Township Police at 717-564-2550.