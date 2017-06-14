× Who is Steve Scalise?

House Majority Whip Steve Scalise was shot in the hip Wednesday morning during a baseball practice in Virginia.

Scalise, a five-term Republican from Louisiana, rose quickly through the ranks of leadership early in his career.

In 2012, he won a hard-fought battle to lead the Republican Study Committee — at the time, the most conservative bloc of Republicans in the House. Later, when then-House Majority Leader Eric Cantor was upset in a 2014 primary race, Scalise ran and won the spot as House majority whip — the third-ranking Republican in the House.

Scalise won the House seat in Louisiana that was vacated by Bobby Jindal when he ran for governor in 2007.

Scalise and his wife, Jennifer, have two children.