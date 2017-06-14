Woman disguises dog as baby, sneaks it into hospital to comfort grandma

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SANTA MARIA, Calif. -- A California woman’s grandma was hospitalized for three days and wanted to see her dog. So her granddaughter made it possible.

21-year-old Shelby Hennick was passing by her grandma Dona’s house when her mom called and said that Dona was missing her dog Patsy.

Pets are generally not allowed in hospitals unless they’re service animals, so Hennick got creative.

The veterinary technician decided to wrap Patsy in a blanket, put her over her shoulder, and managed to sneak her into the hospital looking like a baby.

She took a few photos and posted them to Twitter over the weekend, and they soon went viral with over 120,000 retweets.

My grandma is in the hospital right now and wanted to see her dog. So I made it look like I was carrying a baby and we made it 😂❤ pic.twitter.com/oKxNBlJEEL — Shelbae (@HennickShelby) June 11, 2017

"Patsy was quiet the whole time and actually kept licking my arm," Hennick told BuzzFeed.

Hennick’s grandmother was thrilled with the surprise, despite thinking it was an actual baby at first.

"I was really happy we were able to pull it off, and I'm sure it made her day," Hennick told BuzzFeed.

The viral post encouraged others to share similar stories when they brought pets into the hospital to see loved ones - sometimes with the help of hospital staff.

Did the same thing for my grandpa when he was in the hospital but ours wasn't as easy to sneak in 😂 pic.twitter.com/g4aBfQ2BVL — micah 🌸 (@micah0510) June 12, 2017

I love it! We snuck my grandmas dog in for her too! 😭😍🐶 pic.twitter.com/DsSMfLJXzR — D 🌻 (@ddanielleggee) June 12, 2017

Dona is doing better and was released from the hospital on Monday.