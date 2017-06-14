× York County woman accused of assaulting Trooper with cell phone

MANHEIM TOWNSHIP, YORK COUNTY, Pa.–A York County woman is facing charges after she assaulted a Pennsylvania State Police trooper with a cell phone on Saturday night, according to court documents.

Jennifer Teresa Hanzlik, 30, of Manheim Township, is charged with aggravated assault, DUI, simple assault, obstructing administration of law, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct and harassment. Hanzlik was arraigned Sunday and has since posted $20,000 bail.

The incident unfolded around 11:15 p.m. Saturday after Hanzlik called state police from the Dollar General Store parking lot in Jefferson Borough to report a domestic dispute between her and her husband occurred while she was driving.

During the phone call–Hanzlik reported that she believed neither she or her husband were “fit to drive,” according to the criminal complaint. A short time later, a Pennsylvania State Constable encountered Hanzlik in the parking lot and called state police to report she was extremely intoxicated and causing a disturbance. The constable said Hanzlik drove off despite his efforts to keep her from driving.

Around 11:45 p.m. Trooper Joshua Koach and Trooper Travis Vankuren responded to Hanzlik’s home along the 3400 block of Lakeview Drive in Manheim Township. State police say Hanzlik became argumentative and hostile while talking with troopers when they questioned her about driving while intoxicated.

During the exchange, Hanzlik called 911 to report the troopers were harassing her and then attempted to open her front door to go back inside her home. Trooper Vankuren placed his hand on the door to stop her from opening, at which point Hanzlik hit him on the left side of his face with her mobile phone, according to the criminal complaint.

Hanzlik then resisted arrest, police said.

She was eventually taken into custody and transported to York Central Booking for a blood test, which she refused. Even after Hanzlik was presented with a warrant, she continued to refuse to take a blood test, police said.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 3.