× Bucks County man sentenced to 30-80 years in prison for sexually assaulting two young girls

BRISTOL BOROUGH, BUCKS COUNTY, Pa. — A man convicted of sexually assaulting two girls over the course of several years, has been sentenced to 30-80 years in prison.

Ronald Smith, 57, was found guilty in January of multiple counts of child rape, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, and indecent assault, but still maintains that he is innocent.

Smith told Bucks County Common Pleas Court Judge Rea B. Boylan, “I’ll never plead guilty to this crime because I didn’t do it.” “Whatever you put on me, I’ll take it.”

Smith knew the victims through their mother. For one of the girls, the assaults occurred over a 7 year period, beginning when she was only 6 or 7 years old. According to the District Attorney’s office, the attacks began with inappropriate touching and escalated to oral, anal and vaginal intercourse.

Now 16 years old, the girl read her statement in court. “If I had been old enough to know better, instead of being a scared little girl when he started hurting me, I would have seen him for who he is and I would have spoken up and told someone,”

“Despite what he did to me to ruin my childhood, he did not ruin the good, caring and kind person I am and that I will continue to be,” the girl added. “I will go on to lead a productive life because I am a good person and I am stronger than he ever thought I would be.”

Smith told the girl he would harm members of her family, primarily her mother, if she told anyone, according to a release from the District Attorney’s office.

Her sister, now 15, was abused over a briefer period of time, when Smith forced her to perform oral sex on him several times at age 12. She was too upset to read her statement in court, and asked Deputy District Attorney Kristin M. McElroy to read it for her.

“I have so many emotions about the awful, disgusting things that he did to me, I feel like it’s going to take me a long time to get past it,” her statement said. “But honestly, I don’t want to deal with it. I wish I could just bury it way down inside me and never have to think about it again.”

She vowed “to live a good and decent life in spite of what he did to me.”

Smith was sentenced to serve 20 to 40 years for his attacks on the older girl, and 10 to 40 years for the crimes against her sister. The judge ordered the sentences to run consecutively, in recognition that there were two victims.

Boylan also declared Smith to be a sexually violent predator, which was recommended by the Pennsylvania Sexual Offenders Assessment Board.

Psychologist Eric Weinstein, a member of the board, testified that Smith suffers from a pedophilic disorder and displays “a great deal of antisocial personality traits” and predatory behavior.

“He’s an adult who has a sexual attraction to children,” Weinstein said, and is likely to re-offend if released.

The designation means that Smith must be registered with police as a sexual offender for the rest of his life.