Carlisle police seek man accused of assaulting ex-girlfriend and her new beau

CARLISLE — Police are seeking a suspect accused of assaulting his ex-girlfriend and fighting her current boyfriend Wednesday on the first block of E. Louther Street.

Police say Brandon Scott, 30, no address given, also struck a parked car with his vehicle and punched out the window of his ex-girlfriend’s car during the altercation. He fled the scene before police arrived.

Scott is being charged with recklessly endangering another person, simple assault, child endangerment and multiple other charges.

Police are still investigating the incident and are seeking information on Scott’s location. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Carlisle Borough Police Department.