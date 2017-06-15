Central Dauphin football players give back 10,000 hours of community service

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LOWER PAXTON TOWNSHIP, DAUPHIN CO., Pa. -- While most high school sports teams strive to make their mark on the field, one team in Dauphin County is making a big impression off the field.

As part of their Community Connections program, the Central Dauphin High School football team h as put in 10,000 hours of community service . T hey reached that landmark today, and FOX 43 was there at the Jewish Home of Greater Harrisburg with the young men and the coach, teaching them lessons beyond the grid iron.

Bringing seniors some good morning smiles, as the Central Dauphin football team completes 10,000 hours of volunteer work at the Jewish Home of Greater Harrisburg. That's more than 400 days of community service. Though to these Rams, offering up their time is not work at all; it's about personal growth.

"Because we love making our community better, and our coaches tell us that it's all about making yourself better and others better. You can't be selfish. Just make yourself better so you have to make others better too," said senior Joey Silvers.

He led stretches for the residents and played Pictionary and charades with his teammates for the seniors.

The CD Rams Football core values are hard work, selflessness, and enthusiasm; giving back is how they exemplify those ethics.

"It's a part of our team, part of something we believe in. Coach Mac instills in us to always give back and remember the people before us," said senior Grant Smith.

There's at least one volunteer event each week for players to pick from. It's a part of their Community Connections program started in 2006.

"First and foremost, it's the right thing to do. We hope that by making it a part of our culture on the football team, it becomes a lifelong habit," said Head Coach Glen McNamee. "If that's the case, it'll be a life better spent, and hopefully, make the world a better place along the way," he said.

Coach McNamee has been with the team since the start of the program and couldn't be more proud of the Rams ’ work - over a year of service.

"Friday nights, there's a lot of great memories, but the things the kids are doing here, today, together as a team, I think if you ask them, they'll tell you, there's a lot of great memories made," said Coach McNamee.

"I just love giving back to the community. When I'm with my team, it's just a great feeling," said senior Booth Heshler.