Columbia woman sentenced to 7 years in prison for lying about husband’s death
COLUMBIA, Pa. — A Columbia woman who witnesses the stabbing death of her husband last year is facing up to 7 years in prison for lying to police investigators about the incident.
Allison Oberdorff, 26, witnessed Ronald Lee Sheetz stab her husband, Michael Oberdorff Sr., on January 15, 2016, inside their home on South 2nd street. Oberdorff and Sheetz were involved in a relationship at the time, according to police records.
Further investigation revealed that Oberdoff lied to police about what took place, and deleted text messages she exchanged with Sheetz, who pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter and is serving 7 ½ to 15 years in prison.
On Thursday in a Lancaster County court, Judge Margaret Miller sentenced Oberdorff to 3 ½ to 7 years in prison, which is the maximum penalty allowed by the law on a third-degree felony hindering apprehension charge, which Oberdoff pleaded guilty to in March, according to court records.
Assistant District Attorney Kevin McGarry asked the judge to order the maximum sentence because of the callousness of Oberdorff’s actions. He added that a pre-sentence investigation showed that Oberdorff lied throughout the investigation, and that her concern was only about herself and she has shown no real remorse for her actions, according to police documents.