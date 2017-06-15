× Ephrata man flees scene of crash, is arrested after 3-hour police standoff

EPHRATA, Lancaster County — A 26-year-old Ephrata man was arrested after a three-hour police standoff in an Ephrata Township barn.

East Cocalico Township Police say the man, Trevor McNeil, had an outstanding warrant for burglary charges. He was driving a car that was involved in an accident on the 400 block of East Church Street at 7:45 a.m. Police say McNeil fled the scene of the crash.

At 12:28 p.m., a resident on the 200 block of Hahnstown Road, Ephrata Township, called police and reported a person matching McNeil’s description was on his property. Police were able to corner McNeil in a barn on the property, but McNeil climbed into the rafters and refused orders to surrender.

Negotiators from the Lancaster County SERT Negotiation Team were eventually able to convince McNeil to climb down. He was taken into custody at 3:40 p.m., police said.

McNeil is currently being treated for injuries from the crash. He will be arraigned on an outstanding burglary warrant at the completion of his treatment.