Etters man charged with vehicular homicide, DUI in death of pedestrian last December

CAMP HILL — A 33-year-old Etters man is charged with homicide by vehicle, third degree murder and involuntary manslaughter in connection with the December death of a Camp Hill woman who was walking her dogs, police and court documents say.

Brandon Baker was arraigned Thursday in the death of Diana Davidson, 66, of Camp Hill. Police say Baker was driving the vehicle that struck Davis while she was walking her dogs alongside the southbound lane of Routes 11/15 on Dec. 20, 2016. The accident occurred in the area between Country Club Road and 21st Street, according to a police affidavit.

Police say Davidson and her two dogs were killed in the crash. When an officer arrived on the scene at 7:21 p.m., EMS personnel were treating Baker for a hand injury sustained in the accident. During the investigation, police observed that Baker showed signs of impairment, including red, glassy eyes and the smell of alcohol on his breath.

Baker admitted to police that he had consumed alcohol earlier in the day, and said that he’d drank two shots of vodka after the crash, while he sat inside his vehicle. A witness at the scene said Baker was driving recklessly before his car struck Davidson as she was walking through a pedestrian crosswalk. The witness said Baker did not consume any alcohol after the collision.

Police say Baker was driving at an excessive rate of speed prior to the crash, and that his blood alcohol level was 0.276 at the time.

Baker is also charged with DUI — highest rate, reckless endangerment, reckless driving, failing to drive at a safe speed and failing to wear a seat belt.

His preliminary hearing is set for June 21.