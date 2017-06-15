× Fairview Township police arrest 4 suspects for drug-related offenses

FAIRVIEW TOWNSHIP, York County — Fairview Township police have announced the arrest of four suspects on drug-related offenses.

Jesse Bupp, 24, of New Cumberland, was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia following an incident at a motel on Limekiln Road, New Cumberland.

Mario Guardascione, 22, of Harrisburg, was arrested for possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia following a traffic stop in the 100 block of Limekiln Road.

Pe Jah Tee Thomas, 21, of Harrisburg, was arrested for possession of marijuana after an incident at a hotel off Limekiln Road.

Maurice Walker, 19, of Harrisburg, was arrested for possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia after an incident at a motel on Limekiln Road.