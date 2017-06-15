Father-son duo rob a man at gunpoint in front of Harrisburg home

HARRISBURG, Pa — A father and son duo are behind bars after robbing a man in front of their Harrisburg home and impersonating police.

Angel Melendez, 34 and and Peter Carter, 18, both of Harrisburg are charged with Robbery, Conspiracy to commit robbery and Impersonating a public servant after an they robbed a man on their porch along the 1800 block of Herr Street while wearing hats and shirts with “police” written on them.

The victim told police that he went to the house on Herr Street in Harrisburg to meet with a man who he said lived there. When he arrived, he said two men, later identified as Melendez and Carter, hit him in the head with a sawed off shot-gun and stole his wallet.

Police got a warrant to search the house on Herr Street. Inside, they found a digital video recorder for security cameras in the house, including on the porch. The recordings show the robbery itself and both men cleaning up the porch right after the robbery.

Melendez admitted to police that he and his son committed the robbery. Carter turned the shot-gun, which turned out to be stolen, in to police.

Information on bail and preliminary hearings are not available at this time.