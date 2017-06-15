× Florida man accused of robbing man while paying for food in Manchester Township

MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, YORK COUNTY, Pa.–A Florida man was arrested Tuesday after police say he robbed a man while he was trying to pay for food in York County.

Elgin A. Harrison, 28, of Orlando, Fla., is charged with robbery, theft, receiving stolen property and public drunkenness.

Officers responded to the 1500 block of North George Street in Manchester Township around 8:16 p.m Tuesday after Harrison flagged down EMS personnel, claiming he had been robbed.

Police discovered Harrison was intoxicated and his story didn’t seem to line up. While speaking with Harrison, officers received a second call from a man who stated he was robbed while inside the China Kitchen, a nearby restaurant. The 54-year-old man from Thomasville stated that a man, matching Harrison’s description, walked into the restaurant and stole $21 as he was handing the money to the cashier. The cashier at China Kitchen confirmed the story and identified Harrison as the suspect.

Police say Harrison was found to have exactly $21 cash on him.

He was arrested and arraigned on $5,000 bail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 28.