Franklin County man sentenced to 75 months in prison on drug, weapons charges

HARRISBURG — A 29-year-old Franklin County man was sentenced to 75 months in prison after being convicted of drug and weapons charges, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced.

Kyle Gordon was found guilty of conspiracy to distribute heroin and possession of a weapon in furtherance of drug trafficking. District Court Judge Sylvia H. Rambo issued the sentence.

According to U.S. Attorney Bruce D. Brandler, in the fall of 2014, Gordon obtained heroin from Baltimore and distributed the drugs out of a residence in Franklin County. Gordon, who was on state parole for burglary at the time, was found to be in possession of 10 grams of heroin and a Ruger 9mm semi-automatic handgun when the Franklin County Drug Task Force executed a search warrant of the home.