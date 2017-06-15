Gettysburg commemorates 150th anniversary of General Grant’s visit

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GETTYSBURG, Pa. -- This weekend, Gettysburg will commemorate the 150th anniversary of Ulysses S. Grant's post-war visit 150 years ago.

The events June 16-17th includes a trip to the National Soldiers Homestead Orphanage to re-create a photo shoot next to the building that Grant visited and a tour of the battlefields.

Later Saturday, visitors can attend a special presentation at the Seminary Ridge Museum about the battle's veterans return to Gettysburg. There will also be a dinner at the Historic Fairfield Inn.

For more information, visit www.gettysburggroupreservations.com.