Gov. Wolf vows to protect state medical marijuana laws in letter to U.S. Attorney General

HARRISBURG — In a letter to U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions, Governor Tom Wolf today said the federal government should not get in the way of Pennsylvania delivering relief via medical marijuana to suffering children, families and veterans.

The letter comes after reports that Attorney General Sessions had personally asked Congress to repeal an amendment that protected state-approved medical marijuana programs from disruption by the federal government.

“Last year, the Pennsylvania General Assembly passed bipartisan legislation to legalize medical marijuana that I was proud to sign into law,” Governor Wolf wrote. “The legislation was the result of conversations with Republicans and Democrats and fierce advocacy from families of children who were stricken with terrible illnesses that could be helped by medical marijuana.

“Given the bipartisan and medical consensus for medical marijuana in Pennsylvania and many other states, I am disturbed to know that you are actively pursuing a change in federal law to go after medical marijuana suppliers. We do not need the federal government getting in the way of Pennsylvania’s right to deliver them relief through our new medical marijuana program.”

Wolf told the U.S. Attorney General that should he continue to pursue this federal shift and Congress were to agree, he would seek legal action to protect patients and legal producers.

