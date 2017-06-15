Groundbreaking for HIA’s first airport

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LOWER SWATARA TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- Construction is officially underway, at the site of the new Fairfield Inn and Suites Harrisburg hotel.

FOX43 was there Thursday, for the groundbreaking of what will be the first hotel at Harrisburg International Airport in Lower Swatara Township, Dauphin County. Hotel executives hope the new building will bring in, and cater to, people enjoying attractions in central Pennsylvania.

"It's a great amenity for the travelers," says Plato Ghinos, president of Shaner Hotel Management, "both the corporate and the leisure travelers who use the airport."

The new hotel will have 120 rooms, as well as meeting and business centers. Construction is expected to take a few months to complete.