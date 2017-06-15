Humid with isolated storms possible

STORMS THREATEN INTO THE WEEKEND

A frontal boundary stationary just to our west, slowly advances northward as a warm front. This evening, our northwest counties, Mifflin and Juniata, may see a few thunderstorms. Some of the could produce heavy downpours and gusty winds. Most of the area remains dry. Overnight, the threat for a few showers and possible thunderstorms is possible, but again, a majority of the area is dry. During the afternoon, a few thunderstorms could pop up. They are expected to be hit or miss. With higher humidity, we could see some healthy downpours where the storms develop. Winds could gusts too. We’ll see more clouds than sun keeping temperatures in the upper 70s and lower 80s. The humidity beings to climb again making it feel more muggy.

FATHER’S DAY WEEKEND

With the warm front to the north, the winds shift more to the south pumping in the heat and humidity. Temperatures climb to the middle and upper 80s Saturday but could reach the lower 90s by Sunday, for Father’s Day. You’ll certainly noticed the stickiness as the air will feel thick with much higher humidity levels. The heat and humidity could trigger afternoon showers and thunderstorms but plenty of dry hours are expected too.

NEXT WEEK

The best threat for widespread showers and thunderstorms arrives with a cold front Monday. Readings are warm in the middle 80s and storms may give the area a nice soaking . Showers could linger into early Tuesday. Clouds and showers lead to mostly sunny skies by afternoon. Highs fall back to the lower 80s and the humidity significantly decreases. A weak front approaches Wednesday so it is a warmer day in the middle 80s. There is a very small thunderstorm chance. Sunshine and comfortable conditions are expected Thursday with highs in the 80s.

