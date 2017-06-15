× Lititz eateries end their dog-friendly patio policy after complaint to state agency

LITITZ, Lancaster County — The Bull’s Head Public House and General Sutter Inn, two popular adjacent Main Street destinations in Lititz, will no longer allow dogs in their patio areas following a customer complaint to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

The Bull’s Head made the announcement on its Facebook page last Friday.

“This past week, a customer filed a formal complaint with the Pennsylvania Department of Health regarding dogs on patio at the Bulls Head and Sutter,” the statement read. “The DOH informed us that if dogs are permitted on the patio where food is served, we will be found non-compliant and will not pass inspection.

“Starting today, dogs and other peets will no longer be allowed on the patio at the Bulls Head and General Sutter Inn. We love our four-legged friends, and have long been a dog-friendly establishment, but this is an unfortunate circumstance that is beyond our control.

“We hope you understand and we apologize to the many families who have brought their dogs here for years and years.”

According to a post on LancasterOnline, the complaint against the neighboring establishments, both owned by Stoudt Advisors in Lancaster, was lodged anonymously on June 7 and sent to the state Department of Agriculture.

The inn was inspected on June 8, the same day they hosted an event called Dog Days of Summer Love on the patio.

The policy change was announced the next day.