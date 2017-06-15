× Louisville coach Rick Pitino suspended 5 games in connection to escorts scandal

ESPN is reporting that Louisville coach Rick Pitino has been suspended five games by the Atlantic Coast Conference as part of discipline handed down by the NCAA in connection to a sex scandal that engulfed the men’s basketball program.

The NCAA ruled that Pitino was in violation of NCAA head coach responsibility rules by failing to monitor the activities of former assistant coach Andre McGee, who allegedly hired strippers to entertain players and recruits.

Pitino will not be allowed to coach for the first five ACC games next season. McGee received a 10-year show cause penalty.

In addition, the Cardinals will be on probation for four years, have scholarship reductions and recruiting restrictions and the forfeiture of any money received though conference revenue sharing from the 2012-15 NCAA tournaments.

The status of Louisville’s national title could also be at risk, as the NCAA ruled the school must vacate all basketball records in which student-athletes competed while ineligible from December 2010 and July 2014.

The NCAA also accepted the university’s self-imposed 2015-16 postseason ban.