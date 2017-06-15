Man’s body found near Norman Wood Bridge in Martic Township

Posted 10:42 AM, June 15, 2017, by , Updated at 10:43AM, June 15, 2017

MARTIC TOWNSHIP, LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.–A man’s body was discovered in the Susquehanna River near the Norman Wood Bridge on Thursday morning.

State police say a man who was fishing found the body. So far, no word on the identity of the body.

Search crews were in the area on Wednesday looking for a missing East Hempfield Township man.

James “Kelly” Rowland, 50, was last seen by his family on June 12. Authorities found Rowland’s car along Route 372 near the bridge on Wednesday.

 