× Man’s body found near Norman Wood Bridge in Martic Township

MARTIC TOWNSHIP, LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.–A man’s body was discovered in the Susquehanna River near the Norman Wood Bridge on Thursday morning.

State police say a man who was fishing found the body. So far, no word on the identity of the body.

Search crews were in the area on Wednesday looking for a missing East Hempfield Township man.

James “Kelly” Rowland, 50, was last seen by his family on June 12. Authorities found Rowland’s car along Route 372 near the bridge on Wednesday.