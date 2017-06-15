Not as muggy or as warm Thursday with evening and overnight thunderstorms

NOT AS HOT WITH T-STORMS: The humidity comes down a touch for Thursday, but there’s still a warm and stuffy feel. Temperatures begin in the 60s to near 70 degrees with partly sunny skies. The afternoon is mainly dry, but an isolated shower or thunderstorm is possible. Temperatures reach the lower 80s during the afternoon. A better chance for showers and thunderstorms arrives for the evening and overnight period as a warm front lifts north. A few morning showers or thunderstorms linger into Friday, but the afternoon looks drier. There’s perhaps a shower or thunderstorm, but most stay dry for the afternoon. The humidity is back in full force for the afternoon, with readings in the lower 80s again.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK: Hotter and even muggier air returns for the weekend. Temperatures flirt with the 90 degree mark both Saturday and Sunday, with isolated shower and thunderstorm chances, mainly during the afternoon. Humidity levels are muggy Saturday, and turn even more uncomfortable Sunday. Father’s Day high temperatures make it into the upper 80s to lower 90s. Heat indices are in the lower to middle 90s with the unbearable humidity levels in place.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK: A cold front crosses through early Monday, so widespread showers and thunderstorms are expected. Temperatures are still warm, with readings in the lower to middle 80s. Steamy humidity levels remain until the cold front crosses. Expect drier conditions, cooler temperatures, and lower humidity levels Tuesday. Temperatures reach the lower 80s.

Have a great Thursday!