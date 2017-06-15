PA Attorney General investigating role of drug companies in opioid crisis

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The latest fight against the opioid epidemic in Pennsylvania comes from a bipartisan coalition of attorneys general nationwide.

Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro announces he’s working with the group on an investigation of drug companies.

The coalition wants to find out if opioid manufacturers did anything illegal in selling the highly addictive prescription pain killer.

Shapiro blamed opioids as the leading cause of drug overdose deaths in Pennsylvania.

“No matter how big or powerful they are, they will be held accountable for their time in thus tragedy spreading across the commonwealth of Pennsylvania,” Shapiro said.

The attorney general would not comment on whether the results of the investigation might involve a lawsuit.